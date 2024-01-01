Maryland Weather: Evening rain & snow showers, sunny Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Rain and wet snow showers will continue into tonight before tapering off. Expect sunny and breezy weather Tuesday.

Tonight

Pockets of rain and wet snow showers will continue through the evening hours. No snow accumulation is expected as ground temperatures will remain above freezing while showers of rain and wet snow fall. Expect partial clearing later tonight with lows in the upper 20s & lower 30s.

UPDATED FUTURE RADAR: Sprinkles and showers will continue to pivot through the area through mid to late evening. Trend will be for less activity toward midnight. A few wet snow flakes may mix in, but no accumulation expected. Otherwise cloudy & chilly weather. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/bsht5O2d3t — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 1, 2024

Tuesday

Bright and blustery weather will be around throughout the day. Highs will reach the middle 40s, but wind-chills will stay in the upper 30s.

Wednesday:

Early sunshine will fade to high clouds. The weather during the day looks quiet and dry with highs in the upper 40s. A few rain and wet snow showers are possible late Wednesday night. Some light accumulation is possible N & W of Baltimore where temperatures will be near freezing. Any accumulation would be minimal and likely would be around a coating, mainly on the grass.

Thursday:

Early rain and wet snow showers will taper off. We'll see partial clearing with windy weather. Highs will top out in the middle 40s. Winds will gust up to 25 MPH.

Friday:

Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. The weather looks dry through the day and night. High temperatures will top out near 40 degrees.

Next Weekend:

While we have minor rain/snow shower chances tonight & Thursday AM, the elephant in the room is this potential weekend storm! Right now a significant winter storm appears likely for *part* of the area with best chance along and N & W of I-95. Check back this week for updates @WJZ pic.twitter.com/PYiZdxQjq9 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 1, 2024

Confidence is increasing on the potential of a significant to possibly major winter storm for *part* of the area this upcoming weekend. This storm may bring heavy accumulating snow to parts of our area. Right now the greatest chance of heavier snow continues to appear to be north & west of Baltimore, however, accumulating snow may even occur as far south as Baltimore. Right now, it's too early to know exact details of any potential snow accumulation. We'll get a better idea later this week when the storm's exact track and intensity become more clear. In addition to potential snow and a wintry mix, heavy windswept rain will be possible at the coast. As far as the timeline, snow and/or rain looks to break out Saturday and become heavy at times late Saturday into Saturday night. The storm will continue into Sunday morning before tapering off. Please check back for updates throughout the week as we get a better handle on this potential storm.