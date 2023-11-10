Maryland Weather: Rain Ends...Sunny & Cool Weekend Ahead

BALTIMORE -- Light rain that has occurred across the area throughout the morning will continue through early this afternoon. The rain will start to move out by early this evening. with gradual clearing from west to east.

Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows dipping into the 30s by Saturday morning. This weekend overall looks quiet with sunny skies and a few high clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday.

It will turn cooler Sunday with temps starting off in the mid 30s Sunday morning, warming to the low 50s Sunday afternoon.

If you are attending the Ravens game Sunday, the weather looks great with kickoff temps in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A storm system will pass the area well to the south, and aside from a few extra high clouds across southern Maryland as it passes by, we don't expect to see any effects from it.

The coldest night will occur Sunday night with lows dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s Monday with upper 50s to around 60 through Wednesday as high pressure remains in control.

The weather will remain quiet through Thursday with temps Thursday afternoon edging higher in the upper 60s.

The Ravens take the field again Thursday night for a huge matchup with the Bengals. Temps at kickoff will be right around 60, falling into the 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Rain will return to the forecast with another cold front by next Friday.