Maryland Weather: Foggy start to a gray day

BALTIMORE -- The heavy rain that triggered flooding in parts of Maryland has cleared out and we're left with patchy dense fog and heavy cloud cover.

Morning temperatures are unseasonably mild for late December in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The normal high for December 28th is 45° and we're already well above that.

After a gloomy start, we'll see some brightening of the sky during the late afternoon hours. Expect highs to stop just shy of 60°.

Friday will feature another round of mild temperatures with highs hitting the low 50s.

But a cold front will cross the area, leaving us with cooler numbers over the weekend. The front will trigger a few showers Friday into Friday night with the wet weather pulling away from Maryland by early Saturday morning.

Right now the weekend is looking fantastic for any outdoor activities. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s. The Ravens game Sunday afternoon looks wonderful. New Year's Eve activities Sunday evening look dry and mostly clear with temperatures in the 30s & 40s.