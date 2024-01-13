Maryland Weather: Drying out and windy today in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A departing system leaves behind falling temperatures and gusty winds today.

Another Wind Advisory is in effect for the state from 7 am to 4 pm today. West winds will be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50mph.

Some areas of coastal flooding is also possible through early Saturday, especially along the Bay areas.

Today

We can expect partly sunny skies to return this afternoon. Although many of us start in the 50s today, falling temperatures and gusty breezes make it feel chilly. Westerly winds kick up with peak gusts to 30 mph today. Daytime highs actually fall throughout the day with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by this evening.

Tonight

It's still breezy Saturday night with peak gusts near 20-25 mph. However, it's dry with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows bottom out below the freezing mark in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Be sure to layer up if you have any evening/late night plans.

Sunday

Mostly to partly sunny skies return to close out the weekend. We can't seem to shake the breeze with peak gusts near 30 mph. Although highs are in the low 40s, it won't feel like it with wind chills once again the 30s. The slight chance for a flurry or snow shower is also possible in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Some of the coldest air we've experienced so far this season is on the way. Temperatures fall into the low 20s Sunday night with partly cloudy skies. Be sure to turn up the heat and remember to check on pets, pipes, and people.

Monday – MLK Day

A few more clouds around on Monday as we set our sights on the next potential storm system. We should remain dry, but chilly on Monday with highs only in the low 30s.

Snow Chances Increasing

The next weather maker looks to eye the region and provide precipitation by Monday night into Tuesday morning. Models are starting to come into agreement for light accumulating snow during this time. We certainly have one of the main ingredients, which is abundant cold air. As of now, accumulations look light between a coating to an inch possible. Although light accumulation is expected, it's still pretty exciting given we've not experienced any noticeable snow in Baltimore for quite some time.

Be sure to check back with the WJZ First Alert weather team for updates.