Maryland Weather: Drying out and cooling down before weekend warm-up

BALTIMORE -- We are drying out and cooling down 'after' scattered showers overnight and 'before' a weekend warm-up. Expect few impacts from the clipper that has fizzled over the area. We are left with the clouds, but few lingering effects through your early commute. Conditions become favorable after this short term hiccup.

Seeing improvement from now through early weekend. Tracking minor cool down as we dry-out. Expect breezy and chilly conditions through Thursday. Saturday is best of the weekend days. #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/8oNGENoDXb — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 6, 2023

Through Thursday night, the weather will be blustery and colder. Sunshine will return but highs will be below average, in the mid 40s. It will feel brisk with a stiff northwest wind.

We will be cold Wednesday night, chilly on Thursday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s Thursday afternoon. The warm up commences Friday with highs back in the 50s.

The next significant storm system will affect the area this weekend, mainly on Sunday. The latest long-range forecast models are showing a slower and stronger system, which means more wind potential as well as rain totaling over an inch in some spots by late Sunday night.

We will also have to watch for a low-end severe weather threat that could materialize across the Lower Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland where the atmosphere could become more unstable later Sunday. Right now, wind, rain and coastal flooding will be the main issues with this next system. High temps this weekend will top out in the 50s Saturday and could reach over 60 in some areas Sunday.

Quiet weather returns early next week.