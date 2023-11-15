Maryland Weather: Late week wet weather chances

BALTIMORE -- Our Wednesday is starting off with temperatures in the low to mid 30s and 40s. Most spots are above freezing but a few of you have dipped to 32°.

Our Wednesday is starting off with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We'll land in the upper 50s with clouds eventually winning out by the second half of the day. #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/qVk4jTDw80 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 15, 2023

We'll be back in the upper 50s by the second half of the day with a mix of sun and clouds. The evening will see clouds increasing, but it will remain dry and milder compared to recent nights.

Temperatures take a step up on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s and solid sunshine!

LOVELY THURSDAY: Today's gray weather will be replaced by solid sunshine on Thursday. The beautiful blue skies will send temperatures cruising into the mid 60s! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/aOO5j4K0TW — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 15, 2023

The forecast for the Ravens game against the Bengals looks cool with clear skies and temps in the low 50s at kickoff falling into the upper 40s by the end of the game.

For the weekend, we have our eye on two different systems that will affect our forecast. A strong cold front will move in from the north and will combine with an area of low pressure off the Atlantic Coast.

Rain chances will increase from west to east late Friday afternoon, with the best chance of rain Friday night through early Saturday morning. The cold front won't squeeze out much moisture but the coastal system will be a very efficient rainmaker. So far, it looks like most of the rain will remain near and offshore leading to less rain for the Baltimore Area.

The weekend will be cooler, especially west of I-95, with highs struggling to reach the 50s. Lows at night will be back in the low to mid 30s.

High pressure sticks around through Monday keeping the sunshine around, but the next storm system will bring clouds back to the area Monday night with a chance of showers on Tuesday.

Temperatures to start next week will be in the low 50s and remain in the 50s through mid-week.