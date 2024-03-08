Maryland Weather: Dry today then turning stormy Saturday

BALTIMORE-- Today will be pleasant with highs near 60. Expect wet weather Saturday with stormy weather during the late afternoon, evening, and early nighttime hours.

Temperatures are in the 40s to start the day. Expect morning sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds. We'll see an easterly to southeasterly wind at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures will top out near 60 in Baltimore and the western suburbs. Areas along the Bay will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

BALTIMORE AREA 5-DAY FORECAST: I hope you like variety because we have plenty of it in the forecast! Friday is nice finish to workweek with high temps near 60. Saturday turns stormy w/ rain & wind, esp. during the afternoon & evening. Sunday and Monday are WINDY & CHILLY @WJZ pic.twitter.com/qCU1n3MJIi — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 7, 2024

Our next storm will arrive on Saturday. As an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest, we'll see showers breaking out across the area Saturday morning. The showers will gel into a steadier rain along with wind Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening we'll experience the brunt of the storm with downpours & gusty winds. It's not out of the question we could experience a few thunderstorms, especially from the City and points south Saturday evening.

SATURDAY'S RAIN TIMELINE: We are looking at another storm coming our way Saturday. This storm will be more potent with some pockets of heavier rain and some wind. Rainfall amounts should average between 0.50" and 1". Heaviest rain Sat. afternoon & evening. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/o21kdXCoqa — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 7, 2024

Cold and windy weather return to the area Sunday and Monday. Most of the time we'll see temperatures in the 40s to low 50s, but with the wind, the air will feel much colder. Winds will easily gust 40 to 45 mph across the area with gusts exceeding 50 mph in western Maryland.

High pressure builds into the area Tuesday through Thursday and will bring nice, sunny, and quiet weather. We'll see quite the warming trend, too! Highs will top out in the lower 60s Tuesday, mid to upper 60s Wednesday, and lower 70s by Thursday!