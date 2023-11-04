Maryland Weather: Dry spell and warmth this weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Dry weather is expected to stick around over the next few days in Baltimore making it a great weekend to head outdoors. Temperatures will approach 70 degrees before the end of the weekend. Also, don't forget to turn back the clocks tonight.

Saturday

Partly to mostly sunny skies this morning with a few added clouds this afternoon. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are calm out of the southwest.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear skies tonight with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds are calm.

Sunday

Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 60s. These temperatures are a few degrees above average. A nice early November treat! Northwesterly winds increase between 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Sunday night with low temperatures in the 40s. Light northerly winds 4-8 mph.

The early half of the week remains dry. Temperatures climb slightly above average and we should hit 70 by Tuesday. Use this opportunity to rake leaves and winterize outdoors.