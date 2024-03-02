Maryland Weather: Mild and dry Sunday ahead

BALTIMORE-- After such a gray and soggy Saturday, Sunday is going to be a huge improvement.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures starting in the low to mid 40s and topping out in the mid-60s.

Monday is dry and mild but clouds will be in full force so don't bank on much sunshine. The mild air persists with Monday's highs in the low 60s. Enjoy the couple of dry days because a rather soggy pattern takes hold from there.

Plan for a soggy start to your Tuesday as a low pressure system will lift across Maryland from the south, sending us widespread wet weather.

Rain is likely again on Wednesday, with high rain chances expected for the remainder of the week. A brief break between systems is likely on Thursday, with skies remaining mostly cloudy.

The upcoming weekend appears wet, with continued chances for showers. However, high temperatures will remain above average, in the mid-50s, to close out the week.