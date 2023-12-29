Maryland Weather: Dry and seasonable weekend in Baltimore

First Alert Meteorologist Molly Robey has your Friday morning forecast | December 29, 2023

First Alert Meteorologist Molly Robey has your Friday morning forecast | December 29, 2023

BALTIMORE -- It's a mostly sunny day with dry conditions sticking around this weekend with temperatures near average for this time of year.

Friday

We can expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 50s. Westerly winds are light between 3-6 mph. An isolated shower is possible, especially after lunch. Any showers will be light in nature and brief. Many of us remain dry.

Friday Night

It's a mostly cloudy night with a shower possible. Overnight lows fall into the low 30s.

Saturday

The weekend remains dry and sunny with daytime highs near average for this time of year. We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are westerly between 10-15 mph with peak gusts near 20. It will feel noticeably cooler compared to today.

Saturday Night

Dry conditions continue Saturday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 30s.

New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve day is shaping up to be quite nice with highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny skies. It looks good for the Ravens game, but you will need the jacket and sunglasses.

The weather pattern looks relatively quiet for New Year's Eve and Day. Although chilly, there is no real threat for precipitation, unless you are traveling to western Maryland. The mountains will experience upslope snow showers over the next few days.

Otherwise, it's dry and temperatures are seasonable for this time of year. You will want to make sure you are wearing a heavier coat if you will be outdoors to ring in 2024.

Much of the first week of January remains calm. Be sure to stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert Weather team for updates.