Maryland Weather: Dry and seasonable holiday weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- For the last weekend of 2023 we can expect dry conditions and temperatures near average for this time of year.

Saturday

It's a partly to mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, which is right around average for this time of year. These temperatures are seasonable for this time of year. It will feel slightly cooler today due to breezy northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph with peak gusts near 20. A few more clouds around before the days end.

Saturday Night

We can expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 30s.

Sunday

On New Year's Eve Day, it's mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. It's a good day to get outdoors. Conditions look favorable for the Ravens game, be sure to take the sunglasses.

New Year's Eve

As we ring in 2024, the winter jacket, hat, and gloves will be needed as temperatures fall into the low 30s overnight. Mostly cloudy skies arrive as we approach midnight. An isolated shower is possible after midnight.

New Year's Day

Seasonable and mostly dry conditions remain for the first day of 2024 with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A brief disturbance could produce a spotty shower.

It's a mostly quiet weather pattern through midweek. We will be watching a system later this week, which could bring us rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Be sure to stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert weather team for the latest weather forecast.