Maryland Weather: Warming up just in time for Christmas

BALTIMORE -- After some morning clouds ,expect a little sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

Tonight, we'll see an increase in mid and high-level clouds as another disturbance approaches from the west. However, conditions will likely remain dry as any precipitation associated with it stays well to our west.

Overnight lows will vary from the upper 20s in rural areas, to the mid-30s inside the Baltimore Beltway.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy with milder temperatures topping out near 50. A few scattered light showers may try to sneak into far western Maryland late, but the forecast overall looks dry.

Overnight lows on Saturday will drop to the mid to upper 30s and low 40s with clouds keeping temperatures warmer.

For Christmas Eve, warmer air will move in, pushing high temperatures back into the low to mid-50s. High pressure will return briefly, reducing cloud cover Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Light winds from the south and southwest will help bring the warm air into the region. Sunday night's lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Christmas Day will bring mild temperatures once again with a mix of sun and clouds. A stronger storm system to the west will move in late Christmas Day bringing clouds back to the area.

Expect a chance of showers by late Monday night to our west, spreading into the rest of the area Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday. Some areas could pick up an inch of rain from this system by the time in departs on Thursday. .

The pattern looks to change once again to close out 2023, with colder weather moving back in behind the storm system heading into next weekend. Expect highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s through New Year's Eve with dry conditions expected at this time.