Maryland Weather: Dense Fog Advisory, rain into Sunday AM

BALTIMORE -- Dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of the area. Rain will also develop and continue through Sunday morning.

Areas of locally dense fog never lifted today near Chesapeake Bay. This area of dense fog will continue to expand inland across much of our area this evening into the overnight.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Cecil, and southern portions of Baltimore and Harford counties until 10 AM Sunday. Visibility may drop to near zero in many spots. Please use extreme caution if driving through the overnight. In addition to fog, rain will also cause damp and slippery driving.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SHORE COUNTIES: Heavy dense fog that's been impacting places like Annapolis is expanding west & north along/near Bay. Visibility quickly dropping to near nothing for Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Cecil, & southern Harford & Baltimore counties. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/EbD3aWwvPW — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 3, 2023

Rain returns to the area throughout the evening hours. The rain will be rather light when it begins, but then become steadier in nature during the overnight hours into Sunday morning. A few neighborhoods may even experience a rumble of thunder. Rain totals will range from a half inch to one inch in many communities. The highest rain totals look most likely across central and southern Maryland.

RAIN RETURNS THIS EVENING INTO SUNDAY AM: Rain quickly pushes back into area after 7p. Start time looks between 7p and 10p across the state. We'll see light rain to start, but rain turns steadier at times overnight into Sunday AM. Drier afternoon w/ passing isolated shower. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/MdF4jRZcoY — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 2, 2023

In addition to the rain, pockets of dense fog will continue into the morning hours Sunday, reducing visibility and making for tough driving conditions.

Sunday afternoon will turn out much drier than the morning hours. While the weather doesn't look as soggy, an additional passing shower or two is possible during the afternoon through the early evening hours. The westerly wind Sunday afternoon will flush out most of the fog, so the driving conditions should rapidly improve after lunchtime. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach the middle to upper 50s.

SUNDAY WEATHER ACROSS THE AREA: Steady rain, possibly heavy at times, during AM hours. Pockets of dense fog w/ low visibility & tough driving conditions with the rain. MUCH better in the afternoon. Isolated shower with fog quickly lifting. Driving in the PM much easier. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/RvTIpJrlaa — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 2, 2023

We enjoy a much quieter weather pattern next week. Expect mainly dry weather with the exception of a few isolated to scattered showers Wednesday, especially in western Maryland. The week starts mild with high temperatures in the 50s Monday. A reinforcing shot of chilly air arrives Tuesday and lasts through Thursday with highs only in the 40s. This next round of colder air will not be nearly as brutal as what we experienced last week.

MARYLAND 4-DAY FORECAST: Sunday morning rain & fog gives way to mostly cloudy afternoon with passing shower, but not as wet later in the day. Monday breezy & mild. Chilly weather builds back Tuesday into Wednesday. Can't rule out isolated showers Wednesday. Nothing heavy. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/PruLeE78sd — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 2, 2023

Another warm-up will kick into gear late next week with highs back in the middle 50s Friday. Next Saturday looks nice with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s.