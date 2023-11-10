Maryland Weather: Damp & Chilly today, bright by weekend

BALTIMORE -- Most of us are kicking off our Friday with temperatures in the low 50s and wet weather.

Widespread light rain is spreading across the state just in time for the morning commute and will continue through the early afternoon before tapering off.

Rain is spreading across Maryland just in time for the morning commute. Showers will taper by the early afternoon but plan for wet weather if you're headed to the Baltimore City Veteran's Day Parade. #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/iWVEu5Zckp — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 10, 2023

If you have plans to attend the Veterans Day Parade, it will be wet, chilly and a bit breezy so dress appropriately.

If you're headed to the Baltimore City Veteran's Day Parade today, prepare for it to be damp and chilly! The rain doesn't look particularly heavy but it will be a factpr. Temps will be in the upper 40s. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/hIO3XkzmUZ — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 10, 2023

Keep in mind that our morning temperatures in the low to mid 50s are the highs for the day. In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by lunchtime and continue to dip from there.

The rain will move out quickly by late Friday afternoon with skies clearing through the evening.

Colder air will settle in by Saturday morning when we start the day in the 30s.

High pressure is forecast to build over the region into the weekend, which will lead to typical temperatures for this time of year and dry conditions. Expect highs in the 50s and lows at night in the 30s.

A front stalled over the southeast will keep rain away, though we may see more clouds. A dry cold front is predicted to pass on Monday with high pressure continuing to influence our weather into the middle of the week.

Most of next week looks sunny and dry with seasonal temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s through at least Wednesday. No rain is in the forecast through at least Thursday, but changes in the pattern may bring a shower chance back to the area as early as next Friday.