Maryland Weather: Damp & Chilly Friday Ahead

BALTIMORE -- A warm front has lifted north of the area this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the mid 70s this afternoon.

A cold front will move through the region this afternoon with a small chance of showers. Temperatures could reach near record highs. The record in Baltimore today is 78°.

Temperatures will drop tonight in the wake of the cold front. Lows tonight will drop back into the 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

An area of low pressure will track along the front and bring a round of light rain to the area by late morning/early afternoon Friday. Highs will reach the low 50s, some 20° colder than Thursday afternoon's highs.

Rain should move out quickly Friday afternoon with skies clearing by Friday night. We will enter a prolonged period of average to below average temperatures from the weekend into early next week as high pressure builds into the area.

This means highs in 50s and lows in the 30s. The coldest night will be Sunday night where lows will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunshine will be plentiful.

Next week the slow warmup begins. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s with low temps remaining in the 30s through mid-week. No rain is in the forecast for most of next week, with the earliest opportunity possibly presenting itself next Friday/Saturday.