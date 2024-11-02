Maryland Weather: Sunny and Dry as We Fall Back

Mostly sunny with mild temps peaking in the low 60's

BALTIMORE -- Chilly overnights and crisp cool afternoons until Election Day!

Canadian high pressure keeping those north, then north easterly winds keeping things warm and dry for the next several days.

Be sure to have the heavy jacket ready tonight--it's the coldest in a while with lows dipping into the mid- to upper 30s.

It's that time of year, Daylight Saving Time ends tomorrow at 2am. It will be easier to get the kiddos off to school with sunrise in the 6am hour.

After enjoying maybe an extra hour of sleep, you might be reaching for the heavy coat to start the day. A bit more sun around Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

After a cool start Monday morning, temperatures are expected to warm up through Election Day. We can expect mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s. A warm front lifts through Monday night and keeps temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a stray sprinkle.

Election Day looks warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday might even see temperatures near 80 degrees ahead of another cold front.