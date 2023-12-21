Maryland Weather: Cooler Friday...warmer by Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Clouds have moved back into the area this evening and overcast skies are expected through tonight.

Temperatures tonight will be warmer than recent nights falling to the low/mid-30s across most areas.

Expect dry conditions on Friday. No travel issues are expected across the region with cooler temps. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s during the afternoon. Friday night will be cool with lows in the 30s.

Clouds may clear briefly during the day Friday but overcast skies will return Friday night and Saturday.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s. Nighttime lows will be in the 30s.

Christmas Eve will be mild as an upper level disturbance tracks north of the area. This may bring a shower or two to areas near the Pennsylvania state line, otherwise the forecast will be dry.

Mild weather will continue Christmas Day with highs in the mid 50s.

The next chance for rain will arrive Tuesday with another slow moving storm system. This will bring prolonged chances for showers through at least Wednesday, possibly lasting into Thursday.

Temperatures through the period will remain mild and above average, with highs in the low 50s through Wednesday.