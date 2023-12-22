Maryland Weather: Cooler Friday...warmer by Sunday

First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Friday morning forecast | December 22, 2023 5 AM

First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Friday morning forecast | December 22, 2023 5 AM

First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Friday morning forecast | December 22, 2023 5 AM

BALTIMORE -- Your Friday is starting off with temperatures above freezing. Lots of mid to upper 30s across Maryland. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s during the afternoon. Friday night will be cool with lows in the 30s.

Clouds may clear briefly during the second half of the day but overcast skies will return tonight and Saturday.

MILD AS YOU HIT THE ROAD: Most of Maryland is above freezing to kick things off today. We're starting cloudy but we'll have sunshine and mid 40s by the afternoon. Rain arrives late Christmas night, likely overnight into Tuesday. #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert #WJZ pic.twitter.com/nuslFJ7BdR — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 22, 2023

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s. Nighttime lows will be in the 30s.

Christmas Eve will be mild as an upper level disturbance tracks north of the area. This may bring a shower or two to areas near the Pennsylvania state line, otherwise the forecast will be dry.

Mild weather will continue Christmas Day with highs in the mid 50s.

The next chance for rain will arrive Tuesday with another slow moving storm system. This will bring prolonged chances for showers through at least Wednesday, possibly lasting into Thursday.

Temperatures through the period will remain mild and above average, with highs in the low 50s through Wednesday.