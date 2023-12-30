Maryland Weather: Cool, but dry weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Although slightly cooler compared to yesterday, dry conditions continue for the last weekend of 2023 in Baltimore.

Saturday

It's a partly to mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. These temperatures are seasonable for this time of year. It will feel slightly cooler today due to breezy northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph with peak gusts near 20. A few more clouds return by the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Dry conditions hold overnight with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid-30s.

New Year's Eve

We can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Sunday. It's a good day to get outdoors. Conditions look favorable for the Ravens game, be sure to take the sunglasses.

New Year's Eve Night

As we ring in 2024, the winter jacket, hat, and gloves will be needed as temperatures fall into the low 30s overnight. Clouds are on the increase through Sunday night and a spotty shower is possible after midnight.

New Year's Day

A brief disturbance could produce a spotty shower, especially in the morning. By the afternoon sunny skies return with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

It's a mostly quiet weather pattern through midweek with partly to mostly sunny skies. We will be watching a system later this week, which could bring us rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Be sure to stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert weather team for the latest weather forecast.