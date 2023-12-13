Maryland Weather: More sunshine with a late week warmup

BALTIMORE -- Today, a cold front is moving quickly eastward across the Mid-Atlantic, bringing a shift in winds to the northwest and thick high clouds.

This is leading to mostly cloudy skies or filtered sunshine across the region which will continue through the afternoon. Winds will gust up to 15-20 mph at times this afternoon in the wake of this front.

Temperatures will be typical for mid-December, ranging from the mid-40s to low 50s.

Tonight, a strong high-pressure system will build from the Midwest towards the Mid-Atlantic. This will likely clear out most of the clouds and with lighter winds in place this will lead to strong radiational overnight cooling with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 20s.

For the rest of the week, high pressure will dominate the Mid-Atlantic, maintaining dry conditions and sunny skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-40s, but will warm back to the low 50s by Friday.

Nighttime temperatures will be chilly on Thursday, in the low to mid-20s for the Baltimore Area and teens of Western Maryland. Temps will moderate to the upper 20s to 30s by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Over the weekend, a dry cold front will move southeast from the Great Lakes on Saturday, leading to quiet weather with light winds and highs in the low to mid-50s.

A more complex weather system will approach the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday, potentially bringing significant rain, mainly to the eastern areas along and east of the I-95 corridor. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-50s for the Baltimore Area and the Eastern Shore, with 40s in Western Maryland.

Rain may continue into Monday and Monday night, with winds becoming gusty due to a tightening pressure gradient as the nor'easter strengthens. Expect wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph throughout Monday and into Tuesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday will likely drop back into the 40s for most areas. The storm will move far enough away by Wednesday to allow for a return to sunshine across the region.