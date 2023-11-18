Maryland Weather: Comfortably Cool & Sunny Today in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A dry and cool end to the weekend with temperatures today close to average. Our next storm system arrives Tuesday.

Sunday

We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies today. Daytime highs are in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A light westerly breeze 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the low 30s. Winds are out of the north between 4-8 mph.

Monday

Some sun to start the day, but we can expect increasing clouds before the days end. It's also cool with high temperatures near 50 degrees. Winds are out of the north 4-8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid-30s. We can expect easterly winds between 3-6 mph.

Early holiday travel plans will likely be impacted on Tuesday as a storm system moves into the area. Periods of rain and wind will move through Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. Be sure to give yourself extra time and pack the patience! Although the rain will be a nuisance, it is beneficial for the current drought conditions across the state. We should dry out on Wednesday with Thanksgiving Day looking dry and cool.