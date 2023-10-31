Maryland Weather: Turning colder overnight

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures reached near 80 degrees early Monday afternoon across central and southern Maryland ahead of a powerful cold front. Behind the cold front, temperatures continue to fall into the 50s & low 60s across central and western Maryland.

A real shock to the system is coming. After 6 days in a row with highs in the 70s & 80s, temperatures will plunge into the 30s & 40s overnight tonight. Factor in a breeze, and the feels like temperature will feel even colder. By Halloween morning, temperatures will feel 40 degrees cold than early Monday afternoon. Get out those heavier jackets & sweaters for Halloween!

Trick-or-treaters are in good shape Halloween evening. Other than the weather being chilly, we have dry and calm conditions to be outside. The kids will need a heavier coat or jacket on top of their costume, but no rain gear!

Coldest temperatures will be felt Wednesday with a gusty wind up to 30 MPH and highs only reaching the lower 50s. This means the feels like temperature will be stuck in the 40s most of the day, despite sunshine.

Widespread hard frost and freeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning, even in Baltimore City with lows in the 20s & 30s. Sunshine and a little less wind Thursday afternoon makes it feel less harsh. Expect highs in the mid-50s. More widespread frost & freeze conditions Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the 20s & 30s.

After some early frost Friday, we turn the corner to some milder weather. Sunshine will help temps recover into the lower 60s.

The weekend looks fabulous with highs in the upper 60s, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions. Remember that we "fall back" by one hour Saturday night into Sunday as we resume eastern standard time 2 AM Sunday morning.

Sunday's Ravens game & tailgating here in Baltimore looks gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees for tailgating and upper 60s for the game itself.

Sunday's sunset will be at 5:01 PM EST.