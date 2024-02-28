Maryland Weather: Windy & colder overnight; sunny Thursday

BALTIMORE-- A cold front will move through the area this evening bringing an end to the rainfall, strong wind gusts and MUCH colder temperatures in its wake for a brief period.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for most of Maryland, overnight through Thursday morning. Northwest gusting over 40 mph can be expected through midnight, lessening to 20-30 mph by morning. Temperatures will see a sharp decline following the cold front, with a 30-degree drop from Thursday afternoon's highs to Thursday morning's lows.

Thursday morning will feel significantly colder, with "feels like" temperatures dropping into the lower 20s and actual temperatures near 30°. Thursday afternoon promises plenty of sunshine, with highs in the 40s. Winds will be lighter by Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will quickly rebound by Friday, with highs nearing 50 under a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for some late-day showers. Scattered showers may continue into the weekend, with the best chances occurring on Saturday. High temperatures will return to near 60 on Saturday and into the low 60s on Sunday.

The mild weather is expected to persist into next week, with shower chances continuing from Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky, with lows in the 40s.