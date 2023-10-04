Maryland Weather: Foggy morning followed by sun

BALTIMORE-- Fog could be a factor on your Wednesday morning commute.

So far, Frederick and spots to the north and west seem to be dealing with the worst of it.

Keep in mind that visibility is tough in those areas so give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go.

Your out the door temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s and we're headed for the low to mid 80s once again.

Pretty much solid sunshine is in store today as high pressure remains overhead.

This will keep conditions dry through Thursday but we will start an increase in clouds as moisture is drawn northward on southerly winds.

Thursday will see slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s with more clouds.

Only a few isolated showers or thunderstorms are expected in far western MD on Thursday afternoon but other areas will remain dry. Most rain will hold off until Friday afternoon when a cold front pushes through the region.

ACROSS MARYLAND WEDNESDAY: Another spectacular day for outdoor activities with lots of sunshine. Highs in the 80s for most...70s for the mountains, near the Bay and at the beaches. Winds will be light & southerly. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/Yv54yPlii1 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) October 3, 2023

Late in the week, high pressure will weaken as an upper trough moves east from the Ohio Valley, especially from Friday to Saturday.

This will lead to increased clouds and possible showers, especially later in the day.

Daytime temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, with 60s in far western MD. Night lows could reach the 40s in western MD, while the remainder of the area will see lows in the 60s.

#MARYLAND FALL FOLIAGE UPDATE (OCT 3RD): Low color now appearing across all of western MD and some portions of central MD. #mdwx #fallfoliage pic.twitter.com/lPX4UpYr5n — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) October 3, 2023

The cold front is expected to pass through the region late Friday into early Saturday.

There are forecast model inconsistencies in the timing of the frontal passage, some of which bring the front through Friday night, with others waiting until Saturday morning to move it through the area.

Either way, rain chances will increase through Friday night and will continue through the first part of Saturday before tapering off.

Adjustments to the timing of the start/end of the rain chances may be needed so stay tuned to the forecast. One thing is for certain for the first game of the ALDS with the Orioles taking on either the Rays or the Rangers....it will be breezy & cooler.

Behind the front the main concerns are gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

Gusty northwest winds are expected later Friday into Saturday, with higher elevations experiencing the strongest gusts. Winds should die down by early next week.

Temperatures will be MUCH cooler over the weekend, with some areas seeing their coldest temperatures in six months. Areas of western MD could see temperatures near freezing by Sunday night. A rain-snow mix is possible in the highest elevations by Sunday morning, though accumulation is expected to be minor....if any.

Warmer weather returns by the middle of next week but will remain below-average through at least Wednesday.