Maryland Weather: Isolated dense fog this morning

BALTIMORE - Isolated dense fog is a factor for your Thursday morning commute.

Visibility has dropped to half mile or less in and near Frederick and Cumberland so please give yourself extra time if you're commuting in those areas.

Not to sound like a broken record but patchy dense fog is a factor once again this morning. Visibility has dropped to half mile or less in certain pockets so please be careful if you're traveling in those areas. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/2TUhHqhJVX — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 5, 2023

Dry and warm conditions are expected for Thursday but we won't quite have the solid sunshine we've seen recently.

Expect partly sunny skies with highs near 80°.

Increased moisture tonight will lead to more widespread low clouds and fog, some of which could be dense.

There's a possibility for some drizzle or even a shower, but overall just a cloudy night is in store.

The cold front will approach Western Maryland on Friday and head towards the Baltimore area Friday night.

Western Maryland may see rain late in the day Friday but the rest of us will only see a stray shower or two.

Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday morning is when the front's wet weather will move through our area.

The bulk of it should be out of here by lunchtime but a few showers, along with gusty winds are possible during the afternoon.

The bulk of Saturday's rain will be out of here before noon! A lingering stray shower is possible for our Os game but the chance is low! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/iO8EVaiF0E — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 5, 2023

That means we have small chance for wet weather during our Orioles game!

First pitch is at 1pm wit temps in the mid 60s through all nine innings!

A strong west to northwest wind will bring colder air after the cold front.

Saturday evening and early Sunday will be windy.

Temperatures will peak in the 60s to lower 70s on Saturday, dropping to the 50s to lower 60s by Sunday. Sunday night lows could dip into the 30s and 40s, even reaching freezing in higher elevations.

A gradual warm-up is forecasted for Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds from the southeast.