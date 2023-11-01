Maryland Weather: Cold today & frigid tonight

BALTIMORE -- Another shot of cold air arrived overnight, leaving us with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Southern parts of the state are in the mid 40s.

Nothing will stick but we do have a few flurries scooting through, along with some very light showers! You could run into these flakes if you're out and about in areas north and west of Baltimore early this morning! #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/KBABYu0tyE — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 1, 2023

A few stray showers and flurries are scooting through early today but no accumulation is expected.

Cold winds will strengthen through our morning behind this secondary cold front making for a harshly cold start to November.

The breeze is already making it feel about 5° cooler than the actual numbers.

The combination of chilly air and breezy winds are making for a very cold start to November! Make sure you're bundled up before you head out! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDWX #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/UDcqeLghUl — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 1, 2023

Northwest winds will continue to pick up to around 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph are expected.

Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will only top out in the low 50s. Factor in the gusty winds, and it will feel only like the low 40s.

It's cold this morning but tonight into tomorrow is going to be even colder! FREEZE WARNING from 11pm tonight to 10am Thursday as temperatures are expected to plummet into the mid to upper 20s! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/X50uFXGQ7z — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 1, 2023

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for most of Maryland from 11 PM tonight into 10 AM Thursday morning.

Expect widespread lows in the middle 20s to lower 30s across the state.

This will mark the end of the growing season for Maryland unless you cover or bring inside any outdoor vegetation. The only exception to the freeze watch is across extreme western Maryland where they've already experienced a killing freeze this fall.

After a frigid start to Thursday, we'll land in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Despite the lingering cold temperatures, it will feel a bit more pleasant because we'll get a break from the blustery winds.

Another round of frost and freeze conditions are likely Thursday night into Friday morning, especially outside of the Baltimore Beltway where we'll bottom out in the 20s & lower 30s.

We make a whole lotta of progress by Friday afternoon, when we soar into the low 60s under solid sunshine.

We don't stop there. Mid to upper 60s are in store for our first weekend of November with beautiful blue skies.

Fabulous tailgating and game time weather as our Ravens take on the Seahawks here at home.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 AM so don't forget to set your clocks back by one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. The sunset on Sunday is at 5:01 PM EST.