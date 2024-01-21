Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Very cold tonight...then turning warmer

By Derek Beasley

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --  

Tonight might be the coldest night of the week with clear skies and light winds contributing to temperatures dropping to single digits in some areas with the lingering snowpack in place. Most areas will drop into the teens. 

From Monday through Tuesday night, high pressure will dominate, bringing dry weather and a gradual warming trend. Daytime highs will reach the mid-30s to low 40s, with temperatures dipping into the 20s at night. 

Tuesday will be dry with increasing clouds. Precip may move into western Maryland late Tuesday night but the remainder of the area should remain dry. 

From Wednesday through Saturday, an unsettled pattern takes over with several short periods of rain.  Expect highs in the 50s by Thursday. Rain chances will likely continue into a portion of the weekend.

Temperatures will rise above normal, with highs possibly reaching 60 degrees in some spots by Friday. Rain chances will continue into the weekend with cooler temperatures in the 40s for highs. 

Derek Beasley
Derek Beasley joined the WJZ First Alert Weather Team in March 2022. He was promoted in March 2023 to become WJZ's first-ever Chief Meteorologist.

