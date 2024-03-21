Maryland Weather: Cold tonight; wet weather returns Saturday

BALTIMORE- Expect a tranquil end to the week, with rain making a comeback in the area for the first part of the weekend.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear across the region. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s to near 30°F for most locations, accompanied by a light north wind ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, gradually giving way to increasing cloud cover by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs reaching the mid-50s, and an east-southeast wind of about 5 to 10 mph.

A storm system advancing from the southwest will bring rain chances to the region by late Friday night. For those with Friday evening plans, the weather appears mainly dry but cloudy. Rain is forecasted to move into the region by late Friday night. Overnight temperatures from Friday into Saturday morning will be milder compared to preceding nights, with lows in the low to mid-40s.

Rainfall is expected to persist into Saturday, with the potential for locally heavy rainfall, particularly during the morning hours. Saturday's highs are projected to reach the mid-50s, with light winds from the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph, picking up in the afternoon as a low-pressure area approaches from the southwest. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph during the late afternoon and evening hours. The chance for rain on Saturday stands at 100%. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are anticipated in the Baltimore area, while some areas of southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore might see totals up to 3 inches.

The rain is expected to clear out swiftly by Saturday evening, leaving the night dry across the area. Overnight Saturday, temperatures are forecasted to drop to near freezing as winds shift out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph, bringing colder temperatures back to the region.

Sunday is set to be sunny, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Northerly winds are expected to persist at 10 to 20 mph throughout the afternoon. The quiet weather will continue into Sunday night through Monday, with Sunday night lows dipping into the low to mid-30s, and Monday afternoon highs warming up into the mid to upper 50s.

The next chance for rain is anticipated in the area by mid-week, with initial opportunities arriving late Tuesday and better chances area-wide on Wednesday. This forthcoming storm system appears relatively weak, so only light rain is expected.

Weather conditions for Orioles Opening Day on Thursday look pleasant, with sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Expect highs near 60°F on Friday, with rain chances returning to the area just in time for the following weekend.