Maryland Weather: Superb Sunday, Stormy Tuesday into Wed. AM

BALTIMORE -- Cold weather tonight gives way to a superb Sunday with highs near 60. Turning stormy Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Expect clear & cold weather this evening into the overnight hours. The gusty breeze from earlier in the day Saturday will relax. Under a starlit sky, temperatures will fall into the 20s & 30s for overnight lows.

Expect outstanding weather Sunday. After a cold start to the day, sunshine and a westerly wind will help warm temperatures back to near 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the west at about 10 to 15 mph.

Monday has increasing and thickening high clouds, but it's still a good day to get any traveling or errands done outside. Dry weather lasts the entire day with highs near 50.

The next significant storm system we are tracking will be moving into our area from the middle part of the country. The arrival time of rain appears to be Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain will turn steady to heavy and become windswept. The heaviest rain looks to fall late Tuesday, Tuesday night, and very early Wednesday morning. Winds will gust 20-30 mph late Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall totals look to range between 1" and 1.5", some areas could receive locally heavier amounts. This would be the first time Baltimore has measured an inch of rain in over 68 days.

Thanksgiving Day is not looking nearly as cold as once expected. We'll see seasonably cool weather with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds with highs in the lower 50s. Should be an excellent day for traveling and a more comfortable feel outside. Black Friday looks similar with highs in the lower 50s with thickening clouds.

Our next chance of rain returns next Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s.