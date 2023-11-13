Maryland Weather: Chill eases through work week

BALTIMORE -- Clear skies caused temperatures to plummet overnight so we are waking up to upper 20s and low 30s.

You may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape off your windshield early Monday morning because widespread frost is a factor.

The good news is we do see a nice temperature recovery during the afternoon hours. With more in the way of sunshine Monday, high temperatures should reach the middle to upper 50s.

High pressure stays in control of our weather through Thursday. This means we'll see chilly to cold mornings with a nice temperature rebound during the afternoon hours each day. Highs Monday through Wednesday will reach the middle to upper 50s. Thursday we'll experience a push of milder air with temperatures returning to the middle 60s.

The weather Thursday evening looks fantastic for the Ravens home game at M & T Bank Stadium. We'll see temperatures comfortably cool in the low 50s for kickoff at 8:15 PM against the Bengals. Skies will stay mostly clear with a breeze out of the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Our next chance of rain returns to the area Friday during the afternoon into Friday night as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Rain is much needed across the state with yearly rainfall deficits ranging from nearly 7" below average in Baltimore to nearly 12" below average across parts of the eastern shore. Right now rainfall totals Friday and Friday night should stay below a half inch, but we'll continue to monitor the forecast for any possible changes.

The weather next weekend looks to dry out and turn cooler as winds veer to the northwest and north. We'll see the weather begin to dry out during the day Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday looks like another winner of a day with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

A stormier weather pattern may develop during the week of Thanksgiving. This will be the case not only here, but across much of the country. We'll continue to finetune the forecast as we get closer to next week with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and the travel around it.