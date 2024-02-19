Maryland Weather: A terrific Tuesday underway
BALTIMORE-- Temperatures are in the 20s to start your Tuesday, but a nice warm-up is on the way for the rest of this week.
Bundle up and give yourself a few extra minutes to warm up your car before you jet off off to work or to get the kids off to school.
After a cold start to the morning, we'll see a more comfortable afternoon. We'll see a blend of sunshine and high clouds with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s. Winds will be gentle out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.
Our weather will continue to be nice and quiet through the middle of the week. Temperatures climb to near 50 by Wednesday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our next chance of rain will return to the area Thursday into Friday. Right now, this storm is not expected to cause any problems as it will only deliver around 0.50" of rain. Rain should exit the area before Friday evening. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be much milder in the 50s.
We'll see a brief shot of chilly air and windy weather Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s. We'll see temperatures ease back into the lower 50s Sunday with less wind and plenty of sunshine. Right now Sunday looks like the more enjoyable day outdoors with less wind.
We have above average confidence of a much warmer than average weather pattern early next week as temperatures rise into the 60s!
