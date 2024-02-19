Maryland Weather: A terrific Tuesday underway

BALTIMORE-- Temperatures are in the 20s to start your Tuesday, but a nice warm-up is on the way for the rest of this week.

Bundle up and give yourself a few extra minutes to warm up your car before you jet off off to work or to get the kids off to school.

BUNDLE UP BEFORE THE BUS STOP: Morning temps are in the 20s and low 30s so make sure your kids grab that heavy coat as they head out the door. We'll end up with a terrific Tuesday as temperatures climb into the upper 40s this afternoon. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/Kuj6ZbrwT5 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 20, 2024

After a cold start to the morning, we'll see a more comfortable afternoon. We'll see a blend of sunshine and high clouds with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s. Winds will be gentle out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

TERRIFIC TUESDAY: We'll see a mixture of sunshine and high clouds. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 40s. Winds are looking nice & gentle again. #mdwx @WJZ pic.twitter.com/U70M2XJE9S — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 19, 2024

Our weather will continue to be nice and quiet through the middle of the week. Temperatures climb to near 50 by Wednesday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our next chance of rain will return to the area Thursday into Friday. Right now, this storm is not expected to cause any problems as it will only deliver around 0.50" of rain. Rain should exit the area before Friday evening. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be much milder in the 50s.

5-DAY BALTIMORE AREA FORECAST: We have a nice smooth and easy start to the week. Quiet and dry weather through Wednesday. Next round of rain arrives Thursday into Friday, but this storm looks like a generic rain event. No severe weather or major disruptions-- great news! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/7HOixJhuVR — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 19, 2024

We'll see a brief shot of chilly air and windy weather Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s. We'll see temperatures ease back into the lower 50s Sunday with less wind and plenty of sunshine. Right now Sunday looks like the more enjoyable day outdoors with less wind.

SPRING-LIKE AIR COMING TO MARYLAND: As we look ahead to next week, we're going to see a surge of unseasonably mild air. No doubt flowers will start to sprout out of the ground w/ temps in the 60s. Hopefully things don't blossom too quickly, it's too early to be this warm! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/CDQcTy0FLh — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 19, 2024

We have above average confidence of a much warmer than average weather pattern early next week as temperatures rise into the 60s!