Maryland Weather: Beautiful week of weather ahead

BALTIMORE - We are entering a prolonged period of lovely weather across the Mid-Atlantic, expected to last until the end of this week. Before we can enjoy all the sunshine, we have to get you through a very cold Monday morning. Clear skies overnight sent temperatures tumbling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Blue skies are on deck, allowing most of us to hit 50° this afternoon.

Tuesday will also see abundant sunshine, with temperatures again reaching the 40s. By Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to near 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies, with a slight increase in humidity.

From Thursday through the end of the week, temperatures will be in the 50s under partly cloudy conditions. Clouds will increase on Friday as a storm system approaches from the west.

Currently, it seems rain chances with this system will be confined mostly to western Maryland as it moves in, with significantly lower chances of rain the farther east toward the Baltimore area. Aside from a minor chance of an overnight shower from Friday into Saturday morning, the week should remain clear into the weekend.

Saturday's highs are expected to reach the upper 50s to low to mid-60s, depending on location. Sunday is forecast to be dry, with highs in the upper 50s.

The next storm system is expected early next week, possibly bringing showers on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Looking further ahead, a change in weather patterns is anticipated for the latter part of February, shifting from above-average temperatures to cooler conditions toward the month's end.

There's still time to monitor this development, and updates will be provided as necessary.

Enjoy your week!