Maryland Weather: A few showers for Friday

BALTIMORE -- The excitement of our AL East Division Championship Orioles will have to be your sunshine today!

The clouds will hang in tough though our Purple Friday and we even have fog to start things off.

It's widespread across the state but not looking particularly dense so far.

A few scattered showers are possible through the day, with the best chance for rain north and east of Baltimore (Harford, Cecil Co. and the Upper Eastern Shore).

Rainfall will generally be under a tenth of an inch, though central and northeast Maryland might see more if a storm or two happens to develop.

Temperatures are expected to be below normal again on Friday.

Our out the door numbers are in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

With just a touch of sunshine possible, highs should range from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Our Saturday will start cloudy with some showers, especially near I-95, but the weather will improve as the day progresses.

Expect highs Saturday to reach the low to mid 70s depending on how quickly those clouds move out.

From Saturday night through mid-next week, an upper-level ridge will dominate the region, bringing clear skies and above-average temperatures.

It looks like a SPECTACULAR stretch of weather, so take advantage of it.

By Tuesday, highs will likely touch or exceed 80 degrees.

The ridge will weaken later in the week and temps will back off a bit, into the mid 70s for highs by Thursday and low 70s by Friday.

The next cold front will arrive by Friday into Saturday with a slight chance for showers, followed by cooler, more-fall like temps heading into next weekend and the following week.