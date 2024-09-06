Maryland Weather: Spotty Showers Saturday; Nice Sunday

BALTIMORE - Aside from a slight chance of showers on Saturday, the forecast for the weekend looks fairly decent. The rest of this afternoon will bring partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80.

Areas of patchy fog will be possible overnight, with lows in the mid-60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Expect a slight chance of showers as the front passes. Any rain that occurs should end by Saturday afternoon, with dry weather returning to the area by Saturday night.

Behind the front, humidity levels will drop, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s and 50s by Sunday morning. Sunday looks spectacular, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures will again be chilly Sunday night, with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

Monday will start a stretch of beautiful weather that will last most of next week. Expect sunny skies from Monday through Friday afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to around 80 on Monday, and climbing into the 80s from Tuesday through Friday. Nighttime lows will primarily be in the 50s each night.

Next weekend is also looking dry, with continued sunshine, slightly higher humidity, and highs in the 80s. The next chance for rain likely won't arrive until late next weekend or early the following week, so enjoy this beautiful stretch of weather while it lasts.