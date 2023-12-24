Maryland Weather: Cloudy and mild Christmas in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Mostly cloudy skies expected for Christmas Eve in Baltimore. Unseasonable warmth remains through much of this week.

Christmas Eve

Morning showers are now winding down giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain a few degrees above average in the low 50s. Winds are light.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy skies continue with temperatures in the upper 30s. Conditions look favorable for Santa's arrival. Winds are light.

Christmas Day

Unfortunately, we will not experience a white Christmas in Baltimore. Mild conditions remain for Christmas Day with high temperatures in the mid-50s. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds are northeasterly between 3-6 mph.

Monday Night

The thick cloud deck remains, and a spotty shower is possible after midnight. We can expect overnight lows in the low 40s. Winds are easterly between 3-6 mph.

Tuesday

A warm front pushes through Tuesday and will increase shower chances. Tuesday's rain looks light with scattered showers possible. Be sure to pack the jacket with a hood if you will be traveling. Daytime highs register in the low to mid-50s.

An area of low pressure develops Wednesday and leads to a period of steadier rainfall. Despite the moisture, the warmth holds tight in the region, so precipitation remains in liquid form. Wednesday's rain looks a little more impactful to after holiday travel plans with 0.50-1" possible.

The weather pattern remains unsettled through the end of the week, so be sure to check back for updates.