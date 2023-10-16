Maryland Weather: Feeling like Fall through mid-week

BALTIMORE -- In the next 24 hours, more upper-level energy will move into our area. This will lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers, mainly north of I-70. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s overnight, and it will be even cooler in the mountains of far western Maryland, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s possible.

On Tuesday morning, we can expect more showers in the mountains, but as we move into the afternoon and evening, things will start to clear up. High pressure will build in, bringing with it drier conditions. Tuesday night will be clear with light winds, possibly leading to areas of frost, especially west of the Blue Ridge. After a chilly start on Wednesday morning, temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s.

By Thursday, high pressure off the East Coast will interact with a cold front approaching from the lower Great Lakes and the eastern Ohio Valley. This will result in a southerly flow, bringing increased moisture and the potential for developing showers to our west late Thursday into Friday. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By far, Wednesday and Thursday will be the best days of the week for outdoor activities.

As the cold front gets closer to the area on Friday, we can expect additional rain showers to develop, spreading across the region through the day. While there may be some heavier downpours, most of the shower activity will likely be spread out over a lengthy period, meaning flooding shouldn't be an issue. Despite a south to southwest flow, Friday's highs should be a bit cooler due to increasing clouds and rain showers. Most areas should top out near 70 Friday afternoon.

The threat of showers will continue into Saturday. Most of the shower activity around the Baltimore Area and along the Chesapeake Bay will occur in the morning, with a break during the day, ramping back up again in the evening. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be cooler, reaching only the lower 60s. Winds will become northwesterly and increase into the day Sunday.

Sunday will be unseasonably cool, with a chance of showers in far western Maryland. Highs will be near 60 degrees or possibly only in the upper 50 in areas that see persistent clouds through the day.