Maryland Weather: Cloudy, cool & damp

BALTIMORE-- Your Tuesday morning is starting off gray and damp. You'll have light showers and patchy fog to deal with out on the roads.

Our lovely weather pattern continues...and by lovely I mean gray, damp and cool. We have some patchy fog and very light showers to deal with on your morning commute. Nothing intense but something to keep in mind before you hit the road. #WJZ #FirstAlert #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/dt40uqFFqu — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 26, 2023

Keep an umbrella handy and plan for rounds of light rain, drizzle, and scattered showers throughout the day.

Grab a sweatshirt or light jacket as well because our much cooler than normal weather pattern continues.

Morning temps are in the mid 50s to around 60 with highs not surpassing the low to mid 60s. Then we have to factor in a gusty northeast wind between10-20 mph that will make it feel even cooler.

Heavy cloud cover will keep temperatures from climbing much through the day. We are starting in the upper 50s and we'll top out only in the low 60s. Things will be a bit breezy as well so plan for it to feel even cooler. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/Le2UmpSrXB — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 26, 2023

The Orioles game Tuesday evening looks cloudy, breezy, and cool. There could be some patchy mist and drizzle, but right now the rain looks light enough that they'll hopefully be able to squeeze in the game.

At least some sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday so that will be a nice change of pace.

That gusty breeze will still be in action but temperatures take a step up, topping out in the upper 60s.

More low clouds return to the area Thursday and by late Thursday into Friday we could see another round of showers and/or light rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Right now, the weekend forecast is looking better. There's the slight chance of an early shower Saturday, otherwise we'll see partial clearing with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday looks spectacular with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. This will be a big and nice change from last weekend, which featured clouds & showers.

WEEKEND WEATHER: We'll appreciate the sunshine this weekend for many reasons. Looks much nicer for outdoor activities than this past weekend. Great early fall weather w/ mornings in 50s & afternoons in 70s with sunshine! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/Np3TuE9Aja — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 25, 2023