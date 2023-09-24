Maryland Weather: Cloudy & cool with sprinkle or shower

BALTIMORE-- A trough of low pressure will keep clouds and cooler temperatures in place. A passing sprinkle or shower is possible.

While the remains of Ophelia continue to lift to our north and east, our area is still under the influence of a trough of low pressure. This will keep clouds and cooler temperatures locked into the area.

We'll see a few more sprinkles & scattered showers pivot through the area through tonight, but they won't be nearly as widespread as earlier today. Low temperatures will dip down to near 60 overnight.

CLOUDS WITH A PASSING SPRINKLE OR SHOWER: We'll see a cloudy and cool evening with a possible sprinkle or shower. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s. You'll probably want a sweatshirt or jacket! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/M39q0u4HZ5 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 24, 2023

The persistent northeasterly winds continue to cause Chesapeake Bay water to pile up along parts of the western shorelines of the Bay.

Areas like Annapolis continue to experience coastal flooding during the times of high tide. We're expecting another round of MODERATE coastal flooding during tonight's high tide, which takes place around 1 AM Monday.

Expect 1 to 2 feet of salt water inundation above dry ground. Please don't park your car in the normally vulnerable spots or drive through flood waters later tonight in these areas.

Any coastal flooding in Annapolis should remain minor during the day Monday.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING: Continues for Anne Arundel county. We'll see more moderate flooding during tonight's high tide, which arrives around 1 AM. Expect 1-2 feet of salt water inundation above dry ground. Any tidal flooding tomorrow should be MINOR compared to tonight. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/EbM6MThskI — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 24, 2023

Monday and Tuesday still look rather unsettled with a good deal of cloud cover along with a few additional rounds of sprinkles and scattered showers possible.

The best chance on Monday is later in the day and at night. On Tuesday, there could be a passing sprinkle or shower at just about any time.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s with the additional cloud cover and brisk northeasterly winds. Neither day looks like a washout, but carrying a small umbrella with you is a good idea.

PLENTY OF CLOUDS THIS WEEK, A FEW SHOWER CHANCES: We'll keep temperatures in the 60s most of this week. We'll see the best chance of scattered sprinkles & showers Monday, Tuesday, and Friday of this week. No day a washout. Next weekend looks better! Sun & temps in the 70s. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/pKaj66NKmn — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 24, 2023

We'll catch a break from most of the sprinkle and shower activity Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

An additional piece of energy will pivot south and touch of more showers and/or light rain on Friday.

This will make Friday a rather dreary day with the overcast and on and off rain showers.

The Orioles' home games this week should see minimal impacts from the weather with the exception of Friday. That's when we see the best chance of any weather delays or postponements from showers or possibly a steadier rain.

High pressure should be strong enough and start to control our weather by next weekend. This means warmer temperatures in the 70s with the return of some sunshine.