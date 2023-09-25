Maryland Weather: Cloudy & cool with a few sprinkles

BALTIMORE-- Gray skies and a bit of drizzle will greet you as head out this Monday morning.

Not necessarily the kind of weather that invigorates us at the start of the work week.

Grab a jacket or sweatshirt before you head out because morning temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Low pressure will keep clouds and cooler temperatures locked into the area.

Today and Tuesday still look rather unsettled with a good deal of cloud cover along with continuing chances for sprinkles and scattered showers.

The best chance on Monday is later in the day and at night. On Tuesday, there could be a passing sprinkle or shower at just about any time.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s with the additional cloud cover and brisk northeasterly winds. Neither day looks like a washout, but carrying a small umbrella with you is a good idea.

We'll catch a break from most of the sprinkle and shower activity on Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

An additional piece of energy will pivot south and send us light rain and overcast skies on Friday.

The Orioles' home games this week should see minimal impacts from the weather with the exception of Friday. That's when we see the best chance of any weather delays or postponements from showers or possibly a steadier rain.

High pressure should be strong enough to control our weather by next weekend. This means warmer temperatures in the 70s with the return of some sunshine.