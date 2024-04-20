Maryland Weather: Turns chilly tonight through Sunday

BALTIMORE- Expect much cooler temperatures along with a cloudy sky returning later tonight through Sunday.

We enjoyed spectacular weather Saturday afternoon across Maryland with high temperatures in the lower 70s and a refreshing breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. We'll enjoy a comfortable evening as well with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s by 9 PM.

DELIGHTFUL SATURDAY EVENING: What a beauty today turned out to be across the state! Temperatures in the lower 70s with sunshine. Expect a fantastic weather evening with temperatures easing back into the 50s & 60s. Tomorrow looks CLOUDY & CHILLY, so be ready for that! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/vSp8WJBFCD — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 20, 2024

Our weather tonight will turn much colder with low temperatures falling into the upper 30s & lower 40s. A gusty wind out of the north at 10 to 20 mph will allow chilly Canadian air to arrive from the north. In addition to the colder temperatures, clouds will be on the increase late tonight.

COLDER NIGHT AHEAD: Temperatures will plunge into the upper 30s & lower 40s in many neighborhoods. Expect a clear sky early with increasing clouds during the overnight. If you have the windows open, you'll definitely want to close them before bed! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/E59DfLa9bG — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 20, 2024

Sunday will turn out mostly cloudy and much cooler. Expect a thick veil of high clouds throughout most of the day with high temperatures only recovering into the upper 50s. We'll see a breeze out of the west at 5 to 15 mph. Even though the weather will be rather cool and gray, we will remain dry, so you can get outside for any outdoor activities. Just make sure to be dressed warmly.

GRAY & CHILLY SUNDAY: While Sunday won't be the worst of days, it will be an adjustment from Saturday. Expect a thick veil of high clouds along with a chilly breezy. High temperatures may not escape the upper 50s in many neighborhoods. No worries, we're back to 60s on Monday @WJZ pic.twitter.com/6K1RH33kPt — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 20, 2024

As we move into next week, we're going to see more roller coaster temperatures throughout the week. We start off the week with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures turning milder. Expect highs in the middle 60s Monday and temperatures gaining ground to near 70 on Tuesday. Both days should feature a mostly sunny sky.

A cold front will cross the area Wednesday with a passing shower or two and highs up close to 70 degrees. Behind Wednesday's cold front, temperatures will dip back down into the lower to middle 60s Thursday and Friday. Luckily, we should see a decent amount of sunshine, so that will help cut down on the chilly feeling.

Another round of showers is likely next Saturday with highs near 70. By next Sunday, we break back out into the warmth, with highs returning into the middle to upper 70s.