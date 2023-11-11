Maryland Weather: Clear blue skies with crisp Fall temps.

BALTIMORE -- Clear blue skies with crisp Fall temps.

The reality of Autumn is finally here. With clear blue skies and crisp Fall temps… the true season has finally returned.

We thoroughly enjoyed the near-record high temperatures of two days ago, but the transition brings lower than average temperatures for this date in November.

A cold front has pushed through the region, clearing out yesterday's rain. In the process, we have lost unseasonable warmth. The trade-off is clearer conditions and sunshine for much of the next several days.

While much of the state is past peak for leaf peeping and exploring Fall foliage, weather is ripe for a trip to the pumpkin patch, apple orchard or hay maze.

And if you're heading to see our purple birds Sunday, traditional football attire will equip you well for tailgating and the game. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 50s with chilly overnight lows in the 30s.

Bundle up and enjoy the weekend.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.