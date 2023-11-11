Maryland Weather: Chilly, but quiet weather through Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will fall into the 30s late tonight and only top out in the low 50s Sunday. Expect dry & quiet weather.

A cold front crossing the area later tonight into early Sunday will bring some patchy mid to high level clouds across the area, but the more noticeable impact will be the arrival of colder temperatures. Expect chilly and quiet weather this evening with temperatures dipping down into the 40s. Overnight lows will dip into the middle to upper 30s.

EVENING PLANNER: Expect a chilly and quiet evening with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Lows in the 30s overnight! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/nbsuFeZMKd — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 11, 2023

Sunday will be our coolest day out of the next seven days. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 50s. We'll have a northeasterly wind at about 5 to 10 mph. The coldest night in this forecast will be Sunday night into Monday with a clear sky and light winds. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s & 30s.

SUNDAY WEATHER ACROSS MARYLAND: Look for a mix of sunshine & clouds with a cool afternoon. Highs only reach the lower 50s. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/Mtqp95dqBN — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 11, 2023

The next several days are look rather quiet. We'll see temperatures not quite as chilly Monday through Wednesday of next week with highs back into the upper 50s. The Ravens game Thursday night looks excellent with dry and cool weather.

Our next chance of showers rolls into the area Friday, but should be gone by Saturday. We'll also see a push of milder weather late in the week into next weekend with high temperatures returning to the 60s.