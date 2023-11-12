Maryland Weather: Quiet & chilly weather for Ravens game

BALTIMORE -- Expect a mix of clouds & sunshine throughout this Sunday. We keep a chilly feel throughout the day.

Today will be our coolest day out of the next seven days. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 50s. We'll have a northeasterly wind at about 5 to 10 mph. The weather will cooperate well for Ravens tailgating and game weather today.

TODAY'S WEATHER: Expect a blend of clouds & sunshine with a cold morning and a chilly afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 50s. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/RyTwEcFB3H — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 12, 2023

Even colder temperatures are expected tonight with a clear sky and light winds. Low temperatures will sink into the upper 20s & lower 30s.

With a strong area of high pressure in control of our weather, we'll see nice and quiet weather for a good chunk of next week. After a cold start to our Monday morning, temperatures during the afternoon will rebound into the upper 50s. Sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday with a similar feel during the afternoon.

Milder weather builds into the region Thursday through Saturday of next week. High temperatures during the afternoon hours will climb into the middle to upper 60s. The Ravens game Thursday night looks excellent with dry and cool weather.

Our only shot for showers appears to be next Friday. Otherwise this weather pattern continues to be exceptionally dry for us.