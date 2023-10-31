Maryland Weather: Chilly but not scary for trick-or-treaters

BALTIMORE -- There is certainly a chill in the air on our Halloween morning! Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s but the wind is making it feel a few degrees cooler.

Wet weather is lingering for Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore thanks to that slow moving cold front. We're done with the rain here in Baltimore but the clouds will take a good chunk of the day to get rid of. #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/0B5DbPQuYW — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 31, 2023

Some wet weather is lingering for Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore thanks to a slow moving cold front. We're done with the rain here in Baltimore but the clouds will take a good chunk of the day to get rid of.

You'll want a coat through throughout your Halloween and if you can somehow add a spooky sweater or extra layer to your kid's Halloween costume, I'd recommend it.

Your trick-or-treaters won't have to worry about dodging rain as they're out and about this evening. Other than the weather being chilly, we will be dry and calm.

The Alleghenies will likely see their first snow of the season tonight into Wednesday morning! Bursts of heavy snow are possible with totals up to 3" possible. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/EOP7lzLB8k — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 31, 2023

The Alleghenies will likely see their first snow of the season tonight into Wednesday morning! Bursts of heavy snow are possible with totals up to 3" expected.

That cold air will really settle in by Wednesday. Despite abundant sunshine, temps will only hit the low 50s. With winds gusting up to 30 MPH, expect it to feel only like the mid 40s.

Looking ahead, a Freeze Watch is in effect late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as freezing temperatures are expected! Take steps now to protect your pets, plants and pipes. #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/W4hSzDU3mA — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 31, 2023

A Freeze Watch is in effect for most of Maryland, including the Baltimore Area for late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures between 26° and 30° are possible. Start thinking now about how you're going to protect your pets, plants and pipes as the temperatures plummet.

Beautiful blue skies are in store for Thursday but we still won't make it out of the mid 50s.

We're bracing for another round of frigid temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning. We finally rebound by the afternoon, with the return of the 60s.

We get to keep the 60s for the weekend. Sunshine and upper 60s are in store for both days!

Don't forget that Daylight Saving Time ends very early Sunday morning so set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

So happy to report that we have pretty perfect tailgating and football weather for Sunday as the Ravens take on the Seahawks here at home.

Sunday's sunset will be at 5:01 PM EST.