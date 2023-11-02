Maryland Weather: Cold again tonight...warming up Friday

BALTIMORE -- Expect clear skies to start, but some mid to high clouds could drift in from the west toward central and southern Maryland this afternoon.

If these clouds linger or are thicker than anticipated, high temperatures could be a couple of degrees cooler, but overall impact is expected to be minimal. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with upper 30s to lower 40s in the mountains, which is about 10 degrees below average for early November.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop below freezing again, with lows ranging from the 20s to lower 30s.It shouldn't be quite as cold as last night but freezing temperatures are still expected.

The growing season has ended across the area with last night's freeze, so no freeze warnings will be issued.

From Friday through Saturday night, high pressure will move eastward, bringing slightly warmer temperatures each day. Highs are expected to be in the mid 50s to lower 60s on Friday, and in the 60s on Saturday, with cooler temperatures in the mountains.

Some valley locations could see temperatures dip below freezing again Friday night, while other areas will see lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Some clouds may move in from the west Saturday night, with continued light winds and lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

No rain is expected this weekend. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night with the end of Daylight Saving Time at 2 AM Sunday.

Looking ahead to Sunday afternoon through Wednesday, the weather will remain dry through at least Monday afternoon. High pressure will move offshore bringing above average high temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s on southerly winds and warmer overnight lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

From Tuesday into midweek, the weather pattern will become more active across the Mid-Atlantic, with several systems potentially affecting the region. This could bring chances for showers as early as late Tuesday, though the forecast remains uncertain due to differences in model predictions on the timing and strength of each system.

Despite the uncertainty, there is general agreement that some rain will occur by the middle of next week. Temperatures are expected to remain above average, with highs in the 60s to low 70s and lows in the 40s to low 50s through Wednesday turning slightly cooler to close out next week.