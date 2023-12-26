Maryland Weather: Foggy for now, rainy later
BALTIMORE -- Areas of dense fog are a factor on this post holiday Tuesday!
Hopefully you have the day off but if you are headed out this morning, get ready to take it slow. Visibility is reduced to half a mile or less in certain spots.
A warm front will across the area today, triggering wet weather. Rain will be light and scattered to start off and become steadier and heavier tonight. Moring temps in the low to mid 40s will top out in the low 50s.
An area of low pressure will develop Wednesday, brings us persistent wet weather, including some heavy downpours. Rain totals between half an inch and one inch are possible. Despite the moisture, the warmth holds tight in the region.
The weather pattern remains unsettled through the end of the week, so be sure to check back for updates.
