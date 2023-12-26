Maryland Weather: Foggy for now, rainy later

BALTIMORE -- Areas of dense fog are a factor on this post holiday Tuesday!

AREAS OF DENSE FOG: Visibility is down to half a mile or less in spots across Maryland, particularly north of Baltimore and over the Eastern Shore. Hopefully you have the day off but if you are headed out, give yourself extra time this morning. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/Wv4GgstwcK — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 26, 2023

Hopefully you have the day off but if you are headed out this morning, get ready to take it slow. Visibility is reduced to half a mile or less in certain spots.

FOGGY NOW, RAINY LATER: We have dense fog this morning and we'll see some showers today, with rain picking up tonight. More wet weather is in store Wednesday, including a chance for evening thunderstorms. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/bT5sZmZpZb — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 26, 2023

A warm front will across the area today, triggering wet weather. Rain will be light and scattered to start off and become steadier and heavier tonight. Moring temps in the low to mid 40s will top out in the low 50s.

An area of low pressure will develop Wednesday, brings us persistent wet weather, including some heavy downpours. Rain totals between half an inch and one inch are possible. Despite the moisture, the warmth holds tight in the region.

The weather pattern remains unsettled through the end of the week, so be sure to check back for updates.