Maryland Weather: Quiet weather continues through Christmas

BALTIMORE -- All is calm, all is bright! Or at least, it will be when the sun comes up.

ALL IS CALM, ALL IS BRIGHT: Sunshine and upper 40s for our Winter Solstice! Only low 40s for Friday! Showers are possible late Christmas night into Tuesday. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/afaDfAhHKY — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 21, 2023

Morning temperatures on your Winter Solstice are in the low to mid 30s. A weak cold front will approach from the north late Thursday, but it's expected to move through the area with little fanfare due to a lack of moisture. Expect a few more clouds though.

The new season officially arrives at 10:27 tonight after we hit highs in the upper 40s.

Despite cloud cover at night, lows will remain chilly, in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

On Friday, temperatures will be slightly lower with low to mid-40s likely. The weather will remain dry with a mix of clouds and sun.

For the holiday weekend, Saturday and Christmas Eve will feature dry weather. A weak storm system aloft will bring clouds to the region on Saturday, with a chance of light rain near the Pennsylvania border, otherwise it will remain dry.

Thick clouds will keep temperatures in the 40s for most areas.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, milder air will move in with highs in the 50s for most areas. No White Christmas this year, just a chance for a few showers Christmas night.

GOOD TO GO FOR TRAVEL: If you're hitting the road to visit family or friends for the holiday, the weather is cooperating! The only hiccup is late Christmas when wet weather is possible. Much better chance for rain is Tuesday. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/9HUf0XoAs9 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 21, 2023

Better chances for rain are Tuesday and Wednesday.