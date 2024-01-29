Maryland Weather: Calm & seasonable stretch

BALTIMORE -.Your Monday morning temperatures are in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s but thanks to a gusty northwest wind, it's feeling like the mid 30s.

WINDY START TO THE WEEK: Northwest winds between 10-20 mph are making the upper 30s and low 40s feel more like the low to mid 30s. The blustery winds will be with us through the day so plan for it to feel around 40° at the warmest point. #WJZ #Ravens #Baltimore #FirstAlert #MDWX pic.twitter.com/0fK1UzsLuB — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 29, 2024

The last bit of rain cleared out before sunrise, but the clouds will remain as a cold front moves out into the Atlantic. A few breaks of sun are possible but it seems the weather is matching the dreary mood of Baltimore after Sunday afternoon's Ravens loss. Mountain snow will continue in western Maryland through the afternoon, with light accumulations of up to half an inch.

Gusty northwest winds will be a factor through early evening, peaking at 25-35 mph. That will effect how things feel through the day. Expect seasonal highs in the mid to upper 40s to feel more like the upper 30s. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight.

Tuesday will bring brief high pressure, leading to dry conditions and light winds. Expect seasonal highs in the low to mid 40s.

By Wednesday, low pressure will drop into the region from the north. There will be a slight chance of rain/snow with this system as it moves through, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the 40s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the week with above-average high temperatures near 50. Slightly cooler weather moves in for the weekend. No major storm systems are expected for the long-term at this time, which is a relief considering how active January has been.