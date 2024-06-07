Calm, dry and pleasant Friday weather in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Enjoy a pleasant Friday with the confidence that Mother Nature is cooperating with your outdoor plans. High pressure is building into the area.

The transition pushes clouds out, brings breezy conditions through the evening and drops the humidity. Saturday is equally nice, if not more enjoyable.

If your activities involve gardening, weddings, birthdays, cookouts, graduations or the beach... you have hit the jackpot.

We'll see more clouds the second part of the weekend. A chance of light showers Sunday, but will not washout plans. Showers mainly mid-morning and through late afternoon. Make the best of this comfortable stretch... we deserve it after the week we've had.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.