Maryland Weather: Calm and cool Saturday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Although slightly cooler compared to yesterday, dry conditions continue this weekend in Baltimore.

Saturday

After some morning clouds, we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. These temperatures are seasonable for this time of year. It will feel slightly cooler today due to breezy northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph with peak gusts near 20. A few more clouds return by the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Dry conditions hold overnight with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the 30s.

Sunday

On New Year's Eve Day, it's mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. It's a good day to get outdoors. Conditions look favorable for the Ravens game, be sure to take the sunglasses.

New Year's Eve

As we ring in 2024, the winter jacket, hat, and gloves will be needed as temperatures fall into the low 30s overnight. However, cloud cover should not be a factor for the fireworks and drone displays downtown.

New Year's Day

Seasonable and dry conditions remain for the first day of 2024 with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A brief disturbance could produce a spotty shower, but chances are low at this time.

It's a mostly quiet weather pattern through midweek with partly to mostly sunny skies. We will be watching a system later this week, which could bring us rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Be sure to stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert weather team for the latest weather forecast.